Tesla Model S Plaid May Have Smashed the Bugatti Chiron Sport's ¼-Mile Record

When talking about strip-slaying production cars, the Demon comes to mind thanks to super-sticky drag radials, runners, and a torquey engine that accepts race fuel. Officially, the most extreme Challenger entitled to wear a license plate can run the ¼-mile in just 9.65 seconds. 20 photos



Based on a story published and subsequently deleted by



At the moment of writing, Tesla lists the Model S Plaid on the automaker’s website with a ¼-mile time of 9.23 seconds at 155 miles per hour (250 kilometers per hour). The Plaid+ variant promises to dip into the 8.0-second range, but Tesla still hasn’t validated the most potent Model S of them all.



In addition to ¼-mile bragging rights, the Plaid is described as “the quickest accelerating car in production today,” although production hasn’t started yet, and the delivery window has been delayed a few times already. Reading the fine print of the Plaid also reveals that 1.99 seconds to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) is possible by subtracting the first foot of the rollout, translating to an advantage over standstill launches.



