Schoneck and Cynergy Join Forces to Create Carbon-Fiber Fox-Body Mustang

The carbon Fox-body isn't the first project that brings Schoneck and Cynergy together. The companies recently joined forces to develop an all-carbon first-generation Ford GT (2005-2006) track car. Schoneck and Cynergy, two of the leading composite manufacturers in the racing scene, announced their new venture earlier in May 2021. The plan is to bring the very first carbon-fiber Fox-body Mustang body to the market. The shell will fit a wide range of drag racing classes, including Pro Modified, Competition Eliminator, Top Sportsman, and Super Gas.According to Drag Zine , the Mustang body will be derived from the same computer model and baseline dimensions of Cynergy's popular C7 Corvette. It will be 3D CAD designed, while CFD Airflow analysis will be used to maximize its aerodynamic coefficient.The drag-spec Mustang will feature a 112- to 113-inch wheelbase, some 12 inches longer than the production Fox-body, and a 45-inch front overhang. Rear tire clearance will come in at 36 inches, while the rear-deck spoiler will stand only 26 inches above the racing surface.The carbon-fiber epoxy body will tip the scales at only 65 pounds (29.5 kg). Offered with a matching spoiler kit, the shell will be priced at $17,500, with the first bodies expected to roll out by Q4 2021. Paying full in advance will get you on the list for the first ten bodies, while a 25% percent deposit will put your order on the waiting list for numbers 11 and beyond.A rendering released by the companies shows that the Pro Mod shell will remain true to many of the Fox-body Mustang's defining features, including the GT-specific "5.0" badges, and that's awesome.Schoneck Composites already offers a massive amount of drag-spec Ford Mustang components, covering every single model built from 1985 to 2009. It also makes various components for 2010 to 2019 Chevy Camaros, the 1967 to 1969 Plymouth Cuda, and 1967 to 1975 Mopar A-body cars.Cynergy Composites has a wider portfolio, having also created fighter jet nose cones and waste containers on top of composite parts for the COPO Camaro and the Corvette-based Callaway Aerowagon.The carbon Fox-body isn't the first project that brings Schoneck and Cynergy together. The companies recently joined forces to develop an all-carbon first-generation Ford GT (2005-2006) track car.