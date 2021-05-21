CGI Ford F-150 Lightning Shrinks to Single Cab, Still Powers Up Entire City

With the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning the hottest EV commodity of the moment, do we really need to wonder why digital artists from around the world are rushing at the chance of virtually modifying the zero-emissions pickup truck?
We have seen it become an SUV, get splashed with a nostalgic SVT performance treatment, and even ride lower on badass rims. So why not going for the smaller Single Cab form while dialing up the EV credentials up to boss level?
Pixel master Oscar Vargas (aka wb.artist20 on social media) initially jumped at the chance to present his take on the EV pickup truck even before the official introduction. Now he’s back with a “semi-quick edit” that tries to be as witty and outrageous as it gets.
It’s not that he shrunk the 2022 F-150 Lightning to Single Cab form, of course. It’s the fact that he’s joking about the F-150’s generator capabilities and decided to “forget powering up a house (because) the single cab will power up a city!”
Clearly, his comments show that he doesn't take himself very seriously, just like that one time when he decided the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport was the right canvas for a modern Model T revival...
With that said, we have no idea if EVs will ever become powerful enough to power up entire cities. Probably not, even if we’re talking about the smallest of them, like Britain’s Fordwich, a town where the automaker currently has a massive fleet of Mustang Mach-E zero-emission crossovers.
But we can easily imagine that people will take full advantage of the F-150 Lightning’s Ford Intelligent Backup Power ability to make the truck into a power source if more harsh winters like this past one are in store.
Basically, the 300-mile (483-km) truck will become a mobile generator, outputting 9.6 kilowatts of power and keeping the lights on (and other stuff) for an average of three days (30 kWh use per day) or up to ten days if the owner rations the usage.
That is cool, especially because with a little help from the 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro and a home management system, the F-150 will automatically switch between charging or powering up the house when needed.
