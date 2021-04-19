530-HP Audi RS3 Drag Races 500-HP A45 S AMG Despite Heavy Gearbox Opposition

Humanity Is Very Close to Making Contact With Aliens, Dr. Michio Kaku Says

Hot hatches offer the most affordable access point into the performance segment, and that's simultaneously what makes them great, but also the reason why having one will never feel truly special. 9 photos



However, being relatively cheap means owners are much more likely to have a fiddle with their vehicles, be it on the surface (anything from wraps to body kits) or as deep down as you can go ( ECU tune, bigger turbos, or even engine swaps).



It's hard to call any of the two hot hatches battling it out in the clip below "affordable." That's because they come from two manufacturers that make up two-thirds of Germany's premium "Holy Trinity": Audi and Mercedes. Getting your hands on an AMG A45 S doesn't come cheap, but at the same time, you know what you're paying for.



Beyond the plush interior and excellent build quality, you also get access to some of the best powertrain technology in the business. The two follow separate recipes in terms of engines, with



After a Stage 2 upgrade, however, the tables have turned. The larger displacement of Audi's five-cylinder engine enables it to gain a 130 hp boost, bringing its output to 530 hp. On the other hand, the already squeezed four-cylinder in the



Many people have praised the launch system of the



(head-to-head races start at 9:40)



