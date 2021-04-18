BMW X6 M and Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Want to Be Supercars, Drag Race the Urus

The Urus is the Lamborghini of SUVs, and that implies it's a supercar of sorts. While the engine might not be in the middle, several drag races have shown that it has a special edge in the large 4x4 segment. However, new rivals arise, in the form of the latest BMW X6 M and the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S.
Yes, those are two German luxury SUVs, not made by supercar brands. But we think they're worthy of taking on the Urus because BMW and Mercedes have a proven track record when it comes to performance vehicles. In fact, this segment probably wouldn't exist without the AMG and M badges.
Years before any Urus prototype or concept was ever built, tuned versions of the GLE 63 and X6 M were pushing 1,000 horsepower at the Moscow Mile. These things used to be the prime picks for rappers, athletes, and the odd Russian mobsters.
So in a way, a lot is riding on this rivalry. The Urus has made German high-performance SUVs seem less exciting by bringing its Lamborghini badge to the game. On the other hand, if they're anything like the M5 and E63, the German 4x4s have a real chance of winning this race, which would be embarrassing for the bull, considering how much more it costs.
Before we make any more subjective comments, let's get the clear stuff out of the way. Namely, we're going to do a quick read of the official specs, which are probably underrated in all cases. Starting with the X6 M and its 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, which makes 617 jp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque.
Meanwhile, the AMG has a slightly smaller twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, which delivers 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. So it's got slightly less power, but a lot more torque. Also, we couldn't help falling in love with its deep exhaust growl. And speaking of animals, the raging bull packs a 4.0-liter, similar to the one Porshe has, but tuned to 641 hp and 627 lb-ft.
And the Throttle House drag race reveals just what we expected. The X6 M is almost as quick as the Urus. It gets the Lambo off the line but loses by almost an SUV length, probably due to the small power gap. It's one of those rare videos where a 600 hp Mercedes seems slow.
There's also a second race, where the team doesn't use launch control to replicate a quick street race. But let's be honest here; somebody with a $220,000 Lamborghini probably isn't interested in competing with BMWs. It's a good thing YouTube channels are handling our thirst for performance knowledge!
