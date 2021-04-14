Mercedes-AMG G 63 Gets Lamborghini Treatment, Looks Like a Boss in Flashy Render

It was 2018 when Mercedes-Benz introduced the first all-new generation of the G-Class since the 1979 original. The newcomer received a monumental boost in terms of road manners, albeit while maintaining its rugged nature. We can think of another SUV from the stratospheric league that entered production that year, namely the Lamborghini Urus. And it seems like someone has decided to mix the two, albeit only in the virtual world, at least for the time being.
We have no doubts that there are fortunate collectors out there whose garages hold both a Mercedes-AMG G 63 (the model pictured here) and a Lamborghini Urus, so the rendering sitting before us makes life easier for them, right?
After all, if you have to choose a high-rider with an all-modern design for such a transformation of the still-boxy Gen II G-Wagon, the angular styling of the Sant'Agata Bolognese model seems like a proper path.
Zooming in on the quick work sitting before us, we'll mention that digital label superrenderscars, which came up with the mix, placed the front end of the Raging Bull, as well as its wheels, on the G 63.
Come to think of it, these super-SUVs have more in common than you might expect. For one, they're both animated by twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 of German design; sure, with 650 PS (641 hp) vs. 585 PS (577 hp), the Italian has the upper hand in this department, but the battle isn't all that simple when it comes to the all-important aural experience these machines offer. Heck, the voice delivered via side pipes of the Gelandewagen might grab more votes, but that is obviously a subjective matter.
Besides, while it may or may not look like it, the Urus is quite capable in rugged terrain scenarios, with the Italian engineers having made sure this packs the assets demanded by its bloodline. Speaking of the LM002 that Lamborghini introduced back in 1986, some two decades before super-SUVs were a thing, this traces its roots to a military project, as was the case with the G Class.
