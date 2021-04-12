2023 Ford EV SUV Spied, Production Model Features Volkswagen ID.4 Underpinnings

July 2019 is when the Ford Motor Company and Volkswagen AG signed a rather important agreement. In addition to commercial and self-driving vehicles, the American and German parties will share their EV expertise.
The curious-looking clay model in the photo gallery is the first of probably two battery-electric vehicles that will be manufactured by Ford in Cologne, Germany with underpinnings from the ID.4 compact crossover. The production facility will receive a billion dollars toward BEV production, including the crossover that rides on the MEB architecture.
A modular platform developed for rear- and all-wheel-drive applications, the Modularer E-Antriebs-Baukasten is Volkswagen’s next big thing after internal combustion. The MEB will be joined by a more upmarket architecture very soon for the next-generation Macan and Q5 premium crossovers: the Premium Platform Electric developed by Porsche and Audi.
Equipped with five-spoke aerodynamic wheel covers that appear to be wrapped in tinfoil, the mysterious electric vehicle from the Ford Motor Company features more aggressive lines than its Volkswagen-branded sibling. The body shell is complemented by a flat roofline and sharp angles for the A-pillars, which creates an interesting contrast over the ID.4.
Just like the ID.4 on which it is based, the Euro-exclusive Ford electric crossover is going to use 52- and 77-kWh batteries. Over in Germany, the lesser option is available in three grades: the Pure, City, and Style. As for the larger pack, that one’s available for the Pro, Life, Business, Family, Tech, and Max versions. Depending on specifications, we’re dealing with starting prices that range from €36,950 to €58,820 including value-added tax. In other words, make that $44,035 to $70,090 at today’s exchange rates.
The Dearborn-based automaker expects to deliver in the ballpark of 600,000 electric vehicles based on the VW-sourced MEB platform in a handful of years, after which it’s going to switch from varied powertrain options to an EV-only lineup from 2030. So far, this plan applies only to Europe.
