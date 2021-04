Coyote-Powered Ford Explorer Ute Render Easily Overshadows Real-Life SUV Model

SUV

However, if you were to fly across the Pacific for the better part of a day and land either in Australia or New Zealand, you’d encounter a culture where high-performance utility vehicles with tonneau covers are greatly appreciated. The perfect example is the HSV Maloo , although there are several such iterations one could point to when it comes to the Holden brand.A quick visit to Ford’s official website for Australia reveals a very diverse pickup range, albeit all based on the same model. You’ve got the entry-level Ranger, Ranger Wildtrak X, Ranger FX4 Max, and the Ranger Raptor. But what if you could imagine something a little more imposing and at the same time, more powerful?That’s exactly what Oscar Vargas did, by turning his partner’s Ford Explorerinto a 5.0-liter Coyote-powered Ute for her birthday. Happy birthday, by the way!Cute gesture aside, we’re quite thrilled with the result. The artist took an otherwise run-of-the-mill people hauler and turned it into something that is arguably a lot more desirable—and not just in Australia.To get the desired effect, he needed to chop off a section to slim down the front end. Then he added a stronger shoulder line for more of a muscle car aesthetic, plus a hood scoop, tonneau cover, larger wheels, and 5.0 badges.If this truck existed in real life, it would be powered by the same 5.0-liter Coyote V8 unit found in the Mustang GT, which means 460 hp (466 PS) and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) of torque would be going to its rear wheels, via either a six-speed manual or ten-speed automatic transmission.