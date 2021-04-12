Coyote-Powered Ford Explorer Ute Render Easily Overshadows Real-Life SUV Model

Let’s start by saying that technically, Ford doesn’t need another pickup truck model in the U.S. Walk into any dealership, and you can already drive away with a 2021 Ranger, 2021 F-150, or a 2021 Super Duty, based on your daily requirements.
However, if you were to fly across the Pacific for the better part of a day and land either in Australia or New Zealand, you’d encounter a culture where high-performance utility vehicles with tonneau covers are greatly appreciated. The perfect example is the HSV Maloo, although there are several such iterations one could point to when it comes to the Holden brand.
A quick visit to Ford’s official website for Australia reveals a very diverse pickup range, albeit all based on the same model. You’ve got the entry-level Ranger, Ranger Wildtrak X, Ranger FX4 Max, and the Ranger Raptor. But what if you could imagine something a little more imposing and at the same time, more powerful?
That’s exactly what Oscar Vargas did, by turning his partner’s Ford Explorer SUV into a 5.0-liter Coyote-powered Ute for her birthday. Happy birthday, by the way!
Cute gesture aside, we’re quite thrilled with the result. The artist took an otherwise run-of-the-mill people hauler and turned it into something that is arguably a lot more desirable—and not just in Australia.
To get the desired effect, he needed to chop off a section to slim down the front end. Then he added a stronger shoulder line for more of a muscle car aesthetic, plus a hood scoop, tonneau cover, larger wheels, and 5.0 badges.
If this truck existed in real life, it would be powered by the same 5.0-liter Coyote V8 unit found in the Mustang GT, which means 460 hp (466 PS) and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) of torque would be going to its rear wheels, via either a six-speed manual or ten-speed automatic transmission.
