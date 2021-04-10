2021 Ford Bronco 6x6 to Cost $399,000, Preview Shows Rugged Monster

2 2021 Ford Ranger Gets New Exterior Colors From the All-New Bronco

We have no doubt that Hennessey wants to make a Bronco 6x6 to go with their VelociRaptor. But as it stands, a company called Maxlider Brothers Customs also wants to build this project and has released a preview. 3 photos



Because of the way it's built, the Bronco is the ideal SUV for this kind of conversion kit. That's not to say it's going to be easy, or cheap, for that matter. The company is asking for a decent chunk of change here, $399,000, about enough to buy about a dozen base-spec stock models.



So why would you want an added pair of wheels when just four are enough for all regular cars? To stand out, obviously. Six-wheel conversions have been getting media attention for roughly half a century, even longer, if you count Hitler's G4 6x6 .



Details are obviously scarce at the moment, as Maxlider Customs doesn't know exactly what it takes to make a Bronco 6x6. Based on their renderings, we should be dealing with all-custom suspension, including two beefy axles at the back. The all-terrain tires at the back appear much wider-set than on a stock SUV, so maybe they can get away with using some F-150 tech.



The bodywork has also been heavily modified, to the point where it looks prepared for arctic expeditions. Considering you're paying Lamborghini money, it's probably up to you to decide if the extra space is filled with camping equipment or limo seats and bottle coolers. Either way, the 6x6 looks like a party waiting to happen.



All the mods are probably going to increase the weight significantly. So we hope the EcoBoost V6 will also receive some attention. We wouldn't be opposed to a complete swap, but space under that hood is already a little tight.



