2021 Ford Ranger Stormtrak Packs Raptor Power, Wolftrak Joins In as Workhorse

Upset that you can't buy the Ford Ranger Raptor in the U.S.? Well, get ready to miss out on two more versions of the compact truck because Ford just introduced the Stormtrak and Wolftrak limited-edition trims in Europe. 16 photos



The good news is that the sporty appearance is backed by



Available as Double Cab or Super Cab, the Stormtrak comes in three colors. There's Frozen White, Blue Lightning, and the exclusive Rapid Red. The front grille also includes Rapid Red trim. Inside the cabin, the Stormtrak boasts the same leather package as the Raptor, plus embroidered logos, fabric trim on the seat bolsters, and red stitching.



The Ranger Stormtrak is fitted with the Power Roller Shutter as standard. As a reminder, this feature enables you to open and close the shutter using the key fob or buttons located in the load bed or on the dashboard. An anti-pinch function aided by sensors helps prevent trapped fingers and damaged cargo.



Moving over to the Wolftrak, it's a more rugged alternative to the Stormtrak. Based on the XLT, it's a workhorse with a no-nonsense exterior available in dirt-friendly Conquer Gray and Sea Gray colors. Both finishes come with a



The dark theme continues inside the cabin with a matte black dashboard and door spears. For added practicality, it comes with all-weather floor mats too. Ford also added a long-leg tubular bar in the bed for easier lead restraint and accessory fitment. You can also opt for a manual bed cover or Aeroklas canopy in matte black. Both the sports bar and the covers are exclusive to the Wolftrak.



What about power? The Wolftrak is also a diesel



Ford says the Wolftrak will "appeal strongly to customers in farming, forestry and outdoor pursuit industries as well as private buyers." Both trucks will arrive in European dealerships in October 2021.



