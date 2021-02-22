“Baby” Ford Mustang Mach-E Rendered, Production Model Could Feature VW Platform

In case you haven’t heard already, the Volkswagen Group and the Ford Motor Company are joined at the hip in terms of commercial vehicles, electric vehicles, and self-driving technology. One of the fruits of this partnership is the next-generation Amarok, which is based on the ladder-frame chassis of the all-new Ranger for the 2023 model year.
The partnership will also see Ford launch an electric vehicle on the Volkswagen MEB platform in 2023, expected to spawn 600,000 copies over its production life. The German automaker’s chief executive officer confirmed talks about a second vehicle on the modular electric platform, and the rumor mill refers to this fellow as the baby Mustang Mach-E.
Imagined by Brazilian automotive design artist Kleber Silva, the Mustang Mach-E's smaller brother doesn’t look half bad in this specification. Rendered with the side profile of the Puma and the subcompact crossover's modified rear end, the newcomer may be considered a successor to the Focus Electric that used to be assembled in Wayne, Michigan and Saarlouis, Germany.
When the Blue Oval announced that it would invest $1 billion into the Cologne complex, the Dearborn-based automaker confirmed that “a second all-electric vehicle is under consideration” without going into further detail about the styling, footprint, or even the nameplate it will use. In all likelihood, we may be dealing with the baby Mustang Mach-E.
One reason this model has a chance of entering production is the name itself. Mustang became a sub-brand when Ford unveiled the Mach-E crossover, which features an evolution of the C2 vehicle architecture of the Escape. The only other sub-brand in the automaker’s portfolio is called Bronco, which currently consists of the Bronco Sport and two truck-based models.
Taking into consideration the aspirational connotation of the Mustang nameplate in the Old Continent, it would be foolish of the Blue Oval to miss this opportunity. It may be a Mustang only in name, but you can’t deny that the newcomer would attract new customers to the brand because it would be much cooler than its closest equivalent, the ID.4 from Volkswagen.
