Volkswagen ID.4 EV Completes 6,700-Mile NYC to Sacramento Trip in 18 Days

Back in mid-March, Volkswagen decided to show everybody that EVs are not in any way limited in comparison to traditional ICE vehicles. To do that, the automotive giant sent a small team on an 18-day trip across the United States. Sure, not a big deal. What is a big deal is that the trip was completed in the new 2021 ID.4 EV.
The trip began in NYC and ended in Sacramento, California, over 6,700 miles (10,782 kilometers) later. It would also seem like they took the long way home, as a straight shot via the I-80 W is only 2,815 miles (4,530 miles) between the two points.
This journey included a predominantly southern route with stops in Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Chicago, Orlando, N’awlins, Dallas, Phoenix, and finally Sacramento, to name but a few. Overall, the vehicle was charged 32 times using the Electrify America charging stations, some of which were available at selected hotels.
So it really wasn’t all just about showing that a cross-country trip is possible under electric drive, but a bit of marketing as well. If you aren’t aware of the ID.4, here’s what’s in store. For the U.S., this EV is offered with an 82 kWh battery (gross capacity) and a rear-mounted AC permanent-magnet synchronous motor cranking out 201 hp (204 PS) and 229 lb-ft (310 Nm) of torque. An EPA-estimated range of 250 miles (402 km) for the 1st Edition and Pro S models is advertised.
The entry-level Pro model starts off at an MSRP of $39,995 and even comes with a potential federal tax credit of up to $7,500. If you want to see one of these puppies in person, head down to a local dealership as these silent strikers have already been shipped nationwide. One thing to note, though: the 1st Edition model is already sold out. Can anyone say collector’s item? Later in 2021, you can look forward to the AWD version, which will start out at $43,675.
Think about it for a second; 6,700 miles were covered, and not only that, but these miles were completed in a real-life scenario, proving that not only does the vehicle have what it takes, but so does the charging infrastructure.
Currently, Electrify America is one of the largest charging networks with more than 560 charging stations and well over 2,400 DC fast-charger available across the United States. Think that’s a lot? Think again. Electrify America doesn’t feel the same way and plans to up the ante to 800 stations and 3,500 DC chargers by December 2021.
One thing is for sure, VW is establishing a foothold in the compact EV SUV category and it is doing so quite gracefully, not at all unexpected. If you want to see what the team went through on their journey, check out episode one of the vlog journey.
