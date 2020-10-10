This 1989 Lamborghini LM002 Can Teach the Urus a Thing or Two About Audacity

Audacity isn’t a bad word per se. It’s all about having the boldness of doing or saying something that could rub off as wrong, which is exactly what Lamborghini did with the LM002 in the 1980s.
LM stands for Lamborghini Militaria, a series of military vehicles that gave us one production model in the guise of the 002. In addition to the military-spec chassis and over-the-top capability off the beaten track, the “Rambo Lambo” happens to be audacious under the hood as well thanks to the 5.2-liter V12 of the Countach. Indeed, a supercar engine befits a super SUV.
Now take a look at the Urus. Not only does it have this certain familiarity to its looks, but the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese had to utilize a Volkswagen Group platform instead of a no-nonsense tubular steel frame. The twin-turbo V8 doesn’t have the aural qualities of a twelve-cylinder engine either, and even though it’s one of the most exciting SUVs in production today, the Urus can’t hold a candle to the LM002 in terms of audacity.
Just look at this 1989 model offered on Bring a Trailer, currently sitting at $175,000 with nine days of bidding left. Imagine the sense of occasion this truck gives a passerby on the road or how you’d feel seated at the wheel. Now try to imagine how collectible the Urus will be in three decades’ time.
Only 328 units were ever produced, and the one before your eyes is a low-mileage example with a clean Carfax, driver’s handbook, service manual, and period literature. The factory lug and hub wrenches are included in the sale, and the underbody shows no signs of corrosion or any noteworthy damage.
4,105 kilometers (2,550 miles) are shown on the odometer of this black-painted time capsule, and the VDO instrumentation further includes a tachometer that redlines at 6,500 rpm and a speedometer that doesn’t go higher than 220 kph. Don’t expect the LM002 to hit that velocity, though.
Because it weighs approximately three tones and the five-speed transmission has its limitations, the Rambo Lambo can't do better than 125 mph (201 kph) and 60 mph (97 mph) in 7.7 seconds. Oh, and to whom it may concern, those Pirelli Scorpion rubber shoes are seriously expensive at $5,000 per corner.
