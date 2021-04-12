Vin Diesel’s Cycling Outings Require 6-SUV Security Detail, Anger Neighbors

You’d think Vin Diesel can do no wrong, but that’s not what his temporary neighbors in a gated community in the Dominican Republic are saying. Apparently, a mere bicycle ride for the actor and his sons requires blocking off traffic in the area by his 6-SUV security detail.
Not that it’s any secret, but Vin Diesel is a major star. He was famous before he became Dom in the Fast and Furious franchise too, but this role cemented his position among A-listers and, at the same time, the highest paid action movie stars in the world. With this kind of fame and exposure comes the need for increased security.
This includes short stays in a gated community. TMZ got a hold of an open letter one of Diesel’s neighbors wrote to him after Easter, when one particular incident became the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back. You can find it full below. Apparently, Vin and his sons went for a bike ride through the community and he had a 6-car motorcade to protect him, shutting off roads and stopping pedestrians.
The neighbor calls this an “abusive display,” especially within a gated community where there is no security or privacy threat. “Interrogating us, blocking our street with five or six SUVs. Stopping residents while walking when you ride your bicycle,” the neighbor, who is from New York, writes. Such behavior would lead to fines or even arrests if it happened in Los Angeles or NYC, he adds. Even taking into account how famous Diesel is, this still sounds like a bit too much.
Speaking with the same media outlet, someone from camp Diesel says that, indeed, the actor did employ a 6-SUV security detail throughout his stay, but it was deemed a necessary evil because he was there with the entire family. But at the very least the entire security patrol was hired from among locals.
“It was never Vin’s intent to inconvenience his neighbors,” the report says. “He loves the community and has brought production to the area.”
