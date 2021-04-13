2021 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Debuts With Dynamic Looks, Gasoline RS Model

After a solid five years on the market, the first-generation Skoda Kodiaq finally received its mid-cycle facelift. Not surprisingly, design changes are relatively mild, but the Kodiaq looks more dynamic thanks to a handful of cues borrowed from the Octavia. It also comes with new tech and a pair of new engines. More importantly, the Kodiaq RS switches from diesel to petrol.
While Skoda didn't make radical changes on the outside, the Octavia-inspired cues are enough to turn a somewhat dated Kodiaq into a fresh, crisp-looking SUV. Upgrades look very familiar, starting with a more upright grille, a slightly raised engine hood, and revised bumpers flanked by L-shaped panels. Slimmer headlamps and revised fog lights round out the front fascia, which now looks more dynamic overall.
The profile carries over mostly unchanged, but the rear now boasts narrower, chiseled taillights and a revised diffuser-like element and tailgate spoiler. Skoda now offers the Kodiaq with standard LED lights at all four corners, while LED Matrix lights are optional.
Interior upgrades are of the same variety. Design changes are small, but there's new tech and extra features to talk about. Highlights include a new two-spoke steering wheel on all but the Sportline and RS models, which feature a three-spoke unit. The Kodiaq also comes with new ergonomic seats. The electrically adjustable seats can be ordered with ventilation and massage functions in the front.
There's also new contrast stitching, LED ambient lighting, and new decorative elements. On top of that, you can opt for new seat upholstery, including fabric made from recycled materials on the Ambition and Style trims. The Ambition line also offers brushed aluminum details, while the Laurin & Klement model comes with chrome trim.
The 9.2-inch infotainment system will grant you access to the latest Skoda features, and you can now order the optionally available 10.15-inch instrument cluster.
Moving over to the oily bits, the updated engine lineup now includes three petrol and two diesel choices. The gasoline range begins with the 1.5 TSI rated at 150 PS (148 horsepower). It replaces the old 1.4 TSI with identical power and adds cylinder deactivation. Next up is the 2.0 TSI with 190 PS (187 horsepower), which is a carryover from the pre-facelift model.
Arguably the biggest news here is the new 2.0 TSI engine in the performance-oriented RS model. Previously powered by a 240-PS (237-horsepower) diesel, the Kodiaq RS now packs petrol power to the tune of 245 PS (242 horsepower). That's five PS (5 hp) more than the diesel unit, but the gasoline mill falls behind in the torque department. However, this new engine is a solid 60 kg (132.2 pounds) lighter.
On the diesel front, there's an entry-level 2.0 TDI with 150 PS (148 horsepower) and an optional 2.0 with 200 PS (197 horsepower), just like before.
As far as transmissions and drive go, the base petrol mill comes standard with a six-speed manual and FWD. The base diesel is standard with DSG and FWD, but AWD is available. All other versions of the 2021 Kodiaq come equipped with AWD and the DSG automatic.
