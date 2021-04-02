Mercedes-Benz G 63 Gets the Audi Treatment, Looks Sleek in Quick Rendering

The late 1970s/early 1980s saw Mercedes-Benz and Audi upping the ante on the all-wheel-drive front: while Stuttgart introduced the civilian version of the now-iconic G-Class during that era, Ingolstadt forever changed the rallying world and more by coming up with the Quattro. So, why bring these developments into the same sentence? It all has to do with the rendering we have here.
This pixel exercise sees the Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG getting an Audi face swap. And, as unusual as such a mix might seem, it appears to be stable, at least from where we're standing. However, we have to admit that, even with the ever-growing need for customization, which has led to peculiar tuning kits related to the G-Class, seeing such a transformation taking place in the real world doesn't seem likely.
While Audi and Mercedes compete in most crossover and SUV segments these days, the Gelandewagen has remained in a class of its own. And it doesn't look like anybody plans to challenge its status, simply because the image built by the once-a-military machine might be impossible to match after so many decades on the market.
It's worth noting that the Merc's reputation isn't just owed to its off-roading abilities, which, by the way, have been maintained by the second-generation model seen here. To be more precise, the G-Class has also become a symbol of wealth and power worldwide, and we'll zoom on this below.
Photographer Saleh Abdullah, who came up with the pixel shenanigan currently resting on our screens, portrays the contraption in Dubai, a city that probably has the highest G-Wagon population density in the world.
That number plate? You can bet it's worth more than the car itself. In fact, the "1" plate is not just about the financial details. To be more precise, this belongs to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and ruler of the Emirate of Dubai. And yes, in real life, this is attached to a white G 63.
