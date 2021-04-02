Lamborghini Urus Drag Races Tesla Model Y Performance With Surprising Results

5 Harley-Davidson LiveWire Drag Races at NHRA U.S. Nationals, Who Was Impressed?

Coming courtesy of Edmunds, the following series of drag races is mostly dominated by the Lamborghini Urus thanks to a launch control system that beggars belief. The sharp-lookingfrom Sant’Agata Bolognese also happens to weigh more than its electric rival, and it’s seriously more expensive as tested at $295,751 compared to $68,700 for the Tesla.Launching the Urus as fast as possible is easy. Active the high-performance drive mode, mash the brake pedal with your left foot, keep the revs up with your right foot, and that’s about it. The Model Y Performance is a simpler affair, but still quick thanks to near-instant torque from its electric motors.It’s also worth considering how much wider the rubber shoes of the Lamborghini are, along with their make and model. More to the point, the Urus comes from the factory with Pirelli P-Zero tires for those who seek performance, Corsas for tracking, and Scorpions for year-round capability.Still, are you curious what happens if Edmunds eliminates the clever launching software from the equation? A roll-on drag race from “about 30 to 40 miles per hour” (48 to 64 kilometers per hour) isn’t to the liking of the Lamborghini, partially because there’s noticeable turbo lag at those particular revs.The driver says he was in the correct (second) gear when he mashed the loud pedal, the Urus reeled in the Model Y Performance once the boosty snails spooled up, but the electric challenger won this round by a hair’s breadth.On that surprising bombshell, did you know the Urus also happens to be faster than a Shelby F-150 Super Snake with 770 blown ponies on tap?