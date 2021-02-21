Tesla Removes RWD Model Y Standard Range From U.S. Configurator

Compared to legacy automakers, Tesla isn’t afraid of change as long as change improves profitability. Most likely spurred by poor demand for this version, the Palo Alto-based automaker has yanked out the rear-driven Standard Range Model Y from the configurator after only a month.
Introduced at the beginning of January 2021 with a starting price of $41,990 excluding destination charge and potential savings, the MY SR promises 244 miles (393 kilometers) of driving range between charges and pretty good performance figures. 5.3 seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) makes it no slouch, and top speed is rated at 135 mph (217 kph).
As far as the U.S. market is concerned, which is the most profitable for Tesla, the high-riding brother of the Model 3 is available in two flavors at the time of writing. The Long Range and Performance both feature dual-motor drivetrains and more than 300 miles of range, making them viable alternatives to the $65,900 Audi e-tron as well as the $69,850 Jaguar I-Pace.
These fellows are priced at $48,990 and $60,990 before options, and the most you can expect from the all-wheel-driven Model Y is 326 miles (525 kilometers) from approximately 75 kilowatts-hour. Pearl White Multi-Coat paint remains the only no-cost finish while Red Multi-Coat paint adds $2,000 to the tally. 20-inch Induction wheels are listed at $2,000, a Class II tow hitch can be specified for $1,000, the black-and-white interior is $1,000, and a pair of flat-folding seats for a total of seven will set you back $3,000.
The only option left comes in the form of Full Self-Driving Capability, which costs a whopping $10,000. FSD enables Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change, Autopark, Summon, as well as Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control. Autosteer on city streets will roll out by year's end as per Tesla.
Of the 499,550 electric vehicles delivered worldwide in 2020, the Model 3 and Model Y accounted for 442,511. Unfortunately for the more curious among us, Tesla does not break down the delivery numbers for the M3 and MY.
