Rapper Kevin Gates Involved in Serious Prius vs. Lamborghini Crash

American rapper and entrepreneur Kevin Gates has one more reason to feel grateful these days, after he walked away unscathed from a pretty serious crash in Los Angeles. 36 photos



The same media outlet has video of the aftermath; you can also see the footage at the bottom of the page. It shows the wrecked Prius in the middle of the road, with Gates standing right beside it and taking to the woman, who is still seated in the driver’s seat, with the door open. Both are calm, all things considered, and uninjured – TMZ notes that neither driver was injured.



As for who seems to be at fault, that would be the woman in the Prius. Eyewitnesses say the Prius ran the red light into the intersection, t-boning the passing Urus with great force. The impact was powerful enough to send the Urus spinning several times, before coming to a halt about 100 feet (30.5 meters) from the intersection.



Police responded to the scene and facilitated the exchange of insurance information between the two drivers. Neither required medical assistance, and that’s perhaps the only silver lining here.



Though the 35-year-old rapper has official accounts on social media, he’s yet to post anything related to the crash. A quick scroll though his posts, though, shows that he’s already quite a budding collector, having already shown off a Hellcat and a Rolls-Royce, in true rapper-style.



Gates has an estimated net worth of $1 million. He previously made headlines with the February surprise release of his mixtape Only the Generals Part II, which he recorded while spending time in native Puerto Rico.



Editor's note: The Lamborghini Urus is shown in the gallery. The Lamborghini Urus is shown in the gallery.