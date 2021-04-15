This Spacecraft Could Make Its Own Fuel on Titan, Head Back Home

Known Ferrarista Christian Constantin’s 812 Superfast Gets Taken Out by Peugeot

Here’s a headline you don’t come across that often: Peugeot takes out Ferrari 812 Superfast. It happened last week, and the Ferrari owner is architect, businessman, and known Ferrarista Christian Constantin. 3 photos



“In my eyes, the qualities of a car are safety, reliability, ease and power,” he explained. And they also have to be beautiful, which the 812 Superfast most definitely was. Swiss-born Constantin is also the owner of the Sion Football Club and has been driving Ferraris since 23: he bought himself a Testarossa back in 1980. He describes himself as a Ferrarista but not a Ferrari collector because he drives them, enjoys them for a while, and then sells them off to buy a new one.The time for his latest, an 812 Superfast , the most powerful GT in the Ferrari lineup, had run out . Last week, while driving on a mountain road between Martigny and Les Marécottes in Switzerland, he was involved in a serious accident that left the Ferrari totaled, Auto Journal reports. The cause of the crash was speeding and intoxicated driving, but not on Constantin’s part: the driver of a Peugeot rear-ended him as he came out of a turn in the road.Speaking with the local media, Constantin admits, “It could have been much worse!” all things considered. He only suffered some bruising and a good scare and credits the airbags for his lucky escape.The other driver received minor injuries as well. Speaking to the police after the crash, the dude in the Peugeot reportedly complained that the road was too winding and “he had not seen the next turn.” In reality, his blood alcohol level was high, and Constantin believes he may have consumed drugs as well.In a Revue Automobile interview from a couple of years ago, Constantin openly discussed his love of Ferraris and why his garage would only ever hold two cars at all times, a Ferrari and an(at the time, this was a Lamborghini Urus he had ordered in 2012 and took delivery of in 2018). He said he was never in the habit of speeding , would always pick up hitchhikers on his long drives for work, and said the car he’d never ever drive was one that did thousands of miles an hour on the U.S. salt flats.“In my eyes, the qualities of a car are safety, reliability, ease and power,” he explained. And they also have to be beautiful, which the 812 Superfast most definitely was.