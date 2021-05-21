1990 Ford Mustang GT Hides Potentially Insane Engine, Is Looking for a New Home

Say what you will about the Fox Body Mustangs, but I've never really taken an interest in them. But there are people out there who will always have a love for this generation of the American symbol, and for once, I can get on the bandwagon and share the enthusiasm. But that's because this Fox Body has something special about it.
The beefy rear tires and the unusual widebody kit may provide a hint as to why this 1990 Ford Mustang GT in Vermillion Red is so special. It does have a certain late '80s vibe to it, especially with that aftermarket spoiler on it. When this Mustang left the factory in Dearborn, Michigan, it had a 5.0-liter V8 powering its rear wheels. But is that kind of displacement enough? The previous owner didn't think so.
And that means the engine has been stroked up from 302 cubic inches (5.0-liter) to 347 cubic inches (5.68-liter). But that wasn't enough either. So there's now a Master Power S70 turbocharger force-feeding the V8, and the tune was performed using 93-octane. The list of upgrades is quite extensive and it includes a TiAL wastegate, a large bar, and plate-style intercooler, a Flexicool radiator with dual electric fans, and a new Crane Cams Fireball ignition system to name just a few of them.
While this was a 225 horsepower muscle car back in the early '90s, right now you're looking at 545 horsepower and 619 lb-ft (840 Nm) of torque. That's enough to give your average 2021 Mach 1 owner quite a serious headache, if handled properly. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a Tremec TR3550 five-speed manual gearbox, which works in conjunction with a McLeod RST Twin Disc clutch and an 8.8" rear end that has an Auburn Pro Series 33 limited-slip differential.
The interior looks rather clean, and if it weren't for the aftermarket gauges and six-point rollbar, you'd almost think this is an average early '90s Mustang. The car does look like it needs some attention, as there are visible marks of old age everywhere. Also, the seller notes that the car idles roughly and that there's an oil leak as well. This is what you'd call a projet car, for sure. But as a wise man once said: "This will decimate all after you put about $10,000 worth of parts in it".
Well, maybe these days you're looking at more than just $10,000 if you want to keep up with the big boys, but with a more capable turbocharger, you might be able to go all the way up to 700 horsepower, which is already in the Shelby GT500 territory. But until then, the highest bid stands at $8,000 with six more days to go until the auction is over.
And that means the engine has been stroked up from 302 cubic inches (5.0-liter) to 347 cubic inches (5.68-liter). But that wasn't enough either. So there's now a Master Power S70 turbocharger force-feeding the V8, and the tune was performed using 93-octane. The list of upgrades is quite extensive and it includes a TiAL wastegate, a large bar, and plate-style intercooler, a Flexicool radiator with dual electric fans, and a new Crane Cams Fireball ignition system to name just a few of them.
While this was a 225 horsepower muscle car back in the early '90s, right now you're looking at 545 horsepower and 619 lb-ft (840 Nm) of torque. That's enough to give your average 2021 Mach 1 owner quite a serious headache, if handled properly. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a Tremec TR3550 five-speed manual gearbox, which works in conjunction with a McLeod RST Twin Disc clutch and an 8.8" rear end that has an Auburn Pro Series 33 limited-slip differential.
The interior looks rather clean, and if it weren't for the aftermarket gauges and six-point rollbar, you'd almost think this is an average early '90s Mustang. The car does look like it needs some attention, as there are visible marks of old age everywhere. Also, the seller notes that the car idles roughly and that there's an oil leak as well. This is what you'd call a projet car, for sure. But as a wise man once said: "This will decimate all after you put about $10,000 worth of parts in it".
Well, maybe these days you're looking at more than just $10,000 if you want to keep up with the big boys, but with a more capable turbocharger, you might be able to go all the way up to 700 horsepower, which is already in the Shelby GT500 territory. But until then, the highest bid stands at $8,000 with six more days to go until the auction is over.