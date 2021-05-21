Sisters-Driven 1980 Chevy Malibu Lifts the Front End to Intimidate Camaro

Every once in a while, you come up with a story that so neatly intertwines family, friends, and fun that you almost forget about the quarter-mile action going on. On the other hand, the Fast Chicks Racing-owned, side-exhaust 1980 Chevy Malibu driven by sisters Emma and Arley is way too cool to become just a supporting character.
According to the latest video (embedded below) from the Race Your Ride YouTube channel, the menacing 1980 Chevrolet Malibu racer we see here sporting a set of skinny front tires up front, massive rubber in the back, an all-black paint job, a cool hood, and lots of decals belongs to a drag racing team composed of a couple of sisters: Emma (25) and Arley (20) Ballard.
Don’t hurry to dismiss them as rookies, because these Byron, Illinois natives have been racing for a while and already have a total of 15 years of experience between them. Naturally, a lot of it was accrued during junior and high-school bracket class quarter-mile competitions, and now they’re taking the graduation by storm with help from the custom 1980 Chevy Malibu.
We all know this GM platform has a lot of potential with the right modifications. So it’s no wonder that after acquiring it back in 2015 and with the previous motor dying out (probably from race exhaustion), the “crew chief”—who is also their dad—along with the sister racers decided to up the power, rework the drivetrain, and have the front end, trunk, and interior modified across several winter breaks by the Schubert Speed Shop.
Now the ride sports a 415ci (6.8L) Brodix SBC (Chevrolet small-block) with a bespoke carburetor from Get'M Garage and Edelbrock intake under the towering hood, sending to the Ford nine-inch rear end and Moser Engineering 35 Spline Axles no less than 625 horsepower through a Hughes Performance Powerglide auto transmission.
As such, the recent results speak for themselves. Naturally, we also check out some of them after the car and sister presentations are over from the 2:25 mark. First up seems to be a solo test pass of the 1/8-mile variety, judging by the 6.95s ET, then it’s time for the best-ever quarter-mile pass, a skirmish against what looks like a third-generation Camaro that brings a result of 10.45s at almost 124 mph (200 kph).
Don’t hurry to dismiss them as rookies, because these Byron, Illinois natives have been racing for a while and already have a total of 15 years of experience between them. Naturally, a lot of it was accrued during junior and high-school bracket class quarter-mile competitions, and now they’re taking the graduation by storm with help from the custom 1980 Chevy Malibu.
We all know this GM platform has a lot of potential with the right modifications. So it’s no wonder that after acquiring it back in 2015 and with the previous motor dying out (probably from race exhaustion), the “crew chief”—who is also their dad—along with the sister racers decided to up the power, rework the drivetrain, and have the front end, trunk, and interior modified across several winter breaks by the Schubert Speed Shop.
Now the ride sports a 415ci (6.8L) Brodix SBC (Chevrolet small-block) with a bespoke carburetor from Get'M Garage and Edelbrock intake under the towering hood, sending to the Ford nine-inch rear end and Moser Engineering 35 Spline Axles no less than 625 horsepower through a Hughes Performance Powerglide auto transmission.
As such, the recent results speak for themselves. Naturally, we also check out some of them after the car and sister presentations are over from the 2:25 mark. First up seems to be a solo test pass of the 1/8-mile variety, judging by the 6.95s ET, then it’s time for the best-ever quarter-mile pass, a skirmish against what looks like a third-generation Camaro that brings a result of 10.45s at almost 124 mph (200 kph).