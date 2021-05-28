Tuned Cadillac CTS-V Pulls Off 9-Second Quarter-Mile Pass Despite Gearbox Issues

There are many things to love about the third-generation Cadillac CTS-V. It is a fast, powerful four-door sedan that can hang with lots of genuine supercars of its era in a straight line. With a 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8 engine under its hood, it was sometimes referred to as the four-door Corvette since that was the same engine used by the Z06, albeit with a minor power discrepancy.
While the nameplate has been retired in favor of the CT5, its legacy lives on as the CTS-V is still recognized worldwide as the quintessential fast Cadillac.
Off the mark, it needed just 3.5 seconds to hit 60 mph (96 kph), and if you kept going, you’d eventually hit 200 mph (322 kph). Impressive stats, but then again, its output was also impressive: 640 hp (649 PS) and 630 lb-ft (854 Nm) of torque.
That said, the CTS-V was never really an ideal car to take to a drag strip, with stock models generally being capable of covering a quarter-mile in around 12 seconds, sometimes slightly less—maybe an 11.9 on a good day. Now, what if you simply felt compelled to get your CTS-V to run in the 9-second range?
If that’s the plan, then leave it to Vengeance Racing and its Gen 3 CTS-V Performance Packages, which replace the stock 1.7L LT4 supercharger with either a 2.9L Whipple unit or a Magnuson TVS2650R. We can’t be sure which package this particular CTS-V has, but even conservatively, it probably pushes 1,000 hp at the crank.
According to the video's description, the Cadillac super sedan experienced “some hiccups with the transmission,” and yet managed to pull off a 9.94-second run at 141.73 mph (228 kph). That implies that it would have normally been even faster, but regardless, we’re already pretty impressed with it.
