2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Configurator Goes Live, 10AT Costs $3,175

Unveiled at the beginning of February 2021 for the 2022 model year, the CT5-V Blackwing is now available to configure . The build-your-own tool starts with the stick shift and the $3,175 more expensive auto. 17 photos



Exclusively offered with rear-wheel drive just like the CT4-V Blackwing, the mid-sized luxobarge is listed with two no-cost paint finishes in the guise of Summit White and Black Raven. The most expensive finishes are Infrared Tintcoat at $1,225 and Dark Emerald Frost at $3,925. The crazy numbers get even crazier for the interior, which can be spruced up with Natural Tan and Jet Black plus semi-aniline leather for a whopping $6,090.



But wait, there’s more! If you want the fancy interior theme, prepare to add three more options in the guise of high-performance bucket seats, Natural Tan seatbelts, and the Sueded Microfiber Interior Trim Package. We’re extremely close to the $100,000 threshold, and we haven't even selected the Carbon Fiber 2 Package that retails at $5,230 and requires three more extras.



Those are the Carbon Fiber 1 Package, carbon-fiber front splitter, and rocker moldings with extensions. Our configuration stands at $107,510, including destination, which is a lot of moolah in every respect. But in the automaker’s infinite wisdom, $107,510 is too low of a price for General Motors to include Rear Pedestrian Alert or the Rear Camera Mirror. GM further charges $260 for all-weather floor mats too, which is downright insulting.



Ignoring the automaker’s greedy disposition, the EV -only brand by the end of the decade, which spells the end of the LT5 small-block V8 with a big ol’ supercharger.



