Ford Mustang "Color Crazy" Is No Factory Classic, Packs Aggressive CGI Upgrades

Whether you're a die-hard aficionado who embraces the 1967 facelift of the original Mustang (more on this below) or somebody who simply enjoys gazing at classics, you won't have a hard time telling this pony apart from the factory-condition models certain collectors prefer.
The custom treatment that was digitally applied to this iconic machine needs no excuse in its mission to add the restomod label to the Mustang.
Starting with a '67 model was a no-brainer since the said model year saw the Detroit giant introducing the first major revamp of the pony. By that time, the nameplate was already a hit, which naturally meant fierce competition was emerging—for one, the Camaro showed up that year—so Ford needed to up the ante on the badassery level.
As such, the 'Stang was taken one step further from its humble Falcon economy car underpinnings, becoming larger to accommodate big-block muscle.
The exterior changes were limited (e.g., side scoops) and it looks like digital artist Emmanuel Brito (a.k.a. personalizatuauto) decided to stick to a somewhat similar approach, so while you'll find plenty of aftermarket body bits, none of these are exaggerated, at least by contemporary standards.
To be more precise, the flared arches accommodate custom wheels whose black centers meet lips with a chrome-like finish, while uber-grippy performance tires ensure this thing is not afraid of corners—as indicated by the, um, not-so-slightly lowered suspension, the handling hardware has been thoroughly updated.
And the way in which the exhaust hangs underneath the now-painted classic rear bumper makes our imagination run wild (who knows what beast of a is now linked to those pipes?).
The dominant shade of white covering the car spells customization from the get-go, but the digital master decided to bring two other colors to the mix, which inspired us to come up with the moniker in the title.
Red doesn't just catch our eye for the obvious reasons, but also thanks to the fact that it covers a whole range of elements, from the brake calipers to the full roll cage that now adorns the cabin of the Mustang.
Oh, and let's not overlook the LED rings sitting inside the retro headlights, which might just be the most controversial feature of the virtual restomod job.
