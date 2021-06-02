Black-on-Black 1967 Ford Mustang Looks Out of Place in a Field

Given how May was Mustang Month here at autoevolution, we’ve seen our fair share of incredible Blue Oval muscle car builds. But the custom world cares little about our editorial plan, and such machines will, of course, continue to surface. And we'll always feel obliged to talk about the most interesting of them all.
We reckon this 1967 Mustang fits that description pretty well. It is advertised as a one-off custom build with Pro-Touring cues, a black-on-black machine that would look better on the road or the track than in the field where it is shown.
The car was designed to stay true to its original appearance, with only a few modifications made to the body. There are things like side scoops, a trunk spoiler, and tucked and shaved front and rear bumpers to make the vehicle a tad more different than stock; as for the LED lights all around, they add a touch of modernity.
The interior has been updated with Corbeau seats, an Alcantara suede-wrapped steering wheel, and Dakota Digital gauges.
When it comes to the mechanical bits, the changes are much more extensive. The engine fitted under the hood is now a 5.0-liter Aluminator rocking ported Cobra Jet heads and Cobra Jet cams. The engine is controlled through a 6-speed manual transmission running a hydraulic clutch and exhales through a stainless-steel exhaust with Borla mufflers and ceramic-coated headers.
The Pro-Touring bits cannot be seen, but they are there in the form of a TCI IFS front setup, billet adjustable coilovers, and front and rear sway bars, among other things. These parts connect to the road by means of 18-inch wheels shod in Toyo tires.
We are not given any indication about how much the car cost to build, but we found it going with no reserve as part of the Barrett-Jackson auction in Las Vegas scheduled for later this month. We’ll get back to it as soon as we learn how much was offered for it.
The car was designed to stay true to its original appearance, with only a few modifications made to the body. There are things like side scoops, a trunk spoiler, and tucked and shaved front and rear bumpers to make the vehicle a tad more different than stock; as for the LED lights all around, they add a touch of modernity.
The interior has been updated with Corbeau seats, an Alcantara suede-wrapped steering wheel, and Dakota Digital gauges.
When it comes to the mechanical bits, the changes are much more extensive. The engine fitted under the hood is now a 5.0-liter Aluminator rocking ported Cobra Jet heads and Cobra Jet cams. The engine is controlled through a 6-speed manual transmission running a hydraulic clutch and exhales through a stainless-steel exhaust with Borla mufflers and ceramic-coated headers.
The Pro-Touring bits cannot be seen, but they are there in the form of a TCI IFS front setup, billet adjustable coilovers, and front and rear sway bars, among other things. These parts connect to the road by means of 18-inch wheels shod in Toyo tires.
We are not given any indication about how much the car cost to build, but we found it going with no reserve as part of the Barrett-Jackson auction in Las Vegas scheduled for later this month. We’ll get back to it as soon as we learn how much was offered for it.