Someone Turbocharged a Chevrolet COPO Camaro and It's Downright Insane

Chevrolet offered the COPO Camaro for the 2012 and 2013 model years, with production limited to just 69 units per year. Engine choices included an assortment of 5.3- and 7.0-liter V8 mills in naturally aspirated and supercharged forms. The COPO returned for the second time on the sixth-gen Camaro, also with all-motor and blown V8s.Supercharging sure seems the way to go for high-power, factory-prepped COPOs, but someone decided a blower isn't enough and took the turbocharged route. This project was put together byDepot, which stuffed a 106mm turbo from VS Racing on top of the factory V8. Amazingly enough, the guys at the shop managed to do that without cutting up the car.Of course, the standard COPO hood doesn't have a big enough bulge to cover that massive top, but that's an issue Horsepower Depot will have to deal with later. The turbocharged COPO is not yet finished. It still needs a few parts and a tune-up, but it's almost ready to hit the dyno.It's safe to say that it will pack more oomph than the factory-built fifth-gen COPO, which tops out at a little more than 500 horsepower. Still, regardless of its output, this thing sounds wonderful and menacing at the same time. Including when sitting in the shop just idling.There's some driving footage toward the end of the video too, but nothing mind-blowing in terms of speed or off-the-line sprints yet. It will take a while longer until this COPO hits the drag strip, but you can bet it'll be quicker than the factory version, which is good for 8.8-second runs with the most powerful mill.The COPO Camaro is one rare drag racing gem, so seeing one hit public roads is as exciting as it gets even when they're not ready to burn rubber and run under full throttle.What's your take on this build? Is turbocharging a COPO Camaro wrong? Should it remain naturally aspirated or supercharged? Let me know in the comments.