Rare 1969 Chevrolet COPO Chevelle Drag Races 1971 Buick GS, It's a Close One

The 1969 COPO Camaros, including the 427 and the ZL1, are among the most iconic and desirable classic muscle cars out there. But the Camaro wasn't the only Chevy that got the COPO performance treatment. While not as iconic, the Chevelle was also delivered in COPO 427 trim in 1969, in very limited numbers.
Just like the Camaro COPO 427, the beefed-up Chevelle was initially built on special order for the Yenko Chevrolet dealership. Don Yenko ordered 99 of them, but as word got out, Chevrolet eventually sold 323 examples. There's no word as to how many of them survived to this day, but they're definitely hard to come by.
Some of us might not be lucky enough to see one in the metal, but thanks to enthusiasts that keep them on the road, we can enjoy it ripping it up at the drag strip, on video.
The 1969 Chevelle COPO is pretty much identical to its more legendary sibling, the Camaro COPO 427, under the hood. It features the same 7.0-liter L72 V8 engine upgraded to a solid lifter cam, aluminum intake manifold, and a Holley carburetor. Rated at 425 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) of torque, it's also on par with the Camaro version output-wise.
This specific car is fitted with a three-speed automatic gearbox, which makes it even rare. Of the 323 COPOs built, only 96 were equipped with the auto transmission.
In this classic muscle car drag race, the Chevelle COPO takes on a 1971 Buick Gran Sport. Although fitted with a larger, 7.5-liter V8 engine, the GS is notably less powerful, hitting the strip with 315 horses and 450 pound-feet (610 Nm) of twist at its disposal. It also features a three-speed automatic transmission.
Despite the power deficit, the Buick holds its own quite well against the Chevelle down the quarter-mile. It may have something to do with the fact that the Chevy driver was a bit slower off the line, but the half-second gap is smaller than expected. The Chevelle COPO takes the win with a 12.23-second run at 111.80 mph (179.92 kph), while the Gran Sport scores a 12.75-second sprint at 107.40 mph (172.84 kph).
The 1969 Chevelle COPO 427 is a really cool car. I'd take one over the Camaro version any day of the week, mostly because I like the way it looks better, but also because it's a tad less famous. On the other hand, the 1969 ZL1 remains the hottest COPO ever built.
