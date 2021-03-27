1-of-58 Rally Sport 1969 Chevrolet COPO Camaro Looks Ready to Rumble

Mars House Sells as NFT for Over $500,000: This Is the Future

COPO technically stands for Central Office Production Orders, but that’s too boring of a moniker to properly describe the cars wearing it. A brainchild of Chevrolet, COPO used for muscle cars has been associated ever since 1969 with incredible machines. 23 photos



In 1969, there were just 69 such COPO Camaro machines made at an official level, and of them just 58 featured the Rally Sport option. The one we have here is one of those 58, and it surfaced this month as it is getting ready to sell in May during the



The car was the subject of a restoration process performed by an undisclosed garage sometime in the past, a process that kept the car's original 427ci (7.0-liter) engine. The unit is tied to an automatic transmission, and, back in its day, the output was rated at 425 horsepower.



This particular example comes in Hugger Orange with a special ducted hood over a black and white interior with bucket seats and center console. It rides on rally wheels wrapped in Goodyear Polyglas tires, and sells complete with history documents and a COPO Connection Certificate. Mecum does not make any estimate as to how much the car is expected to fetch.



