Official GM Render Depicts a Chevrolet Camaro Widebody Race Car and It's Awesome

When it comes to muscle cars, whether stock or aftermarket, it’s always the carmakers themselves that come up with the most hardcore solutions to enhance performance on the track. That is why we’re so taken with this sketch posted on the official General Motors Design Instagram page. It depicts a sixth-generation Camaro at its absolute finest.
The design was penned by someone with the username darbymx5, Darby Jean Barber by her real name. She is a creative designer for General Motors, obviously an extremely talented one. She actually races a really hardcore Mazda MX-5 in real life.
Going from an MX-5 to a race-prepped Camaro should feel like a substantial upgrade, although you probably do lose a bit of nimbleness when switching to a much larger car. Still, it’s no wonder GM thinks that she “must be dreaming about racing in the rain” because we would be too with such a car at our disposal.
Visually, the sketch serves up a very desirable widebody kit to go with beefy race tires, spoiler lip, side skirts, a COPO Camaro-like hood, and of course, an absolutely massive rear wing to add downforce when you’re going around corners at high speed. We can also see a roll cage inside, where there’s probably just one seat (for the driver).
As for what engine could be powering this hypothetical Camaro, it would have to be GM’s rowdy 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 unit, shared by the Camaro ZL1 and the C7 Corvette Z06. You wouldn’t even need to add any power to its 650 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque, given all that weight reduction.
In the real world, the Chevy Camaro hasn’t exactly been at the forefront of many racing competitions as of late. We do, however, know that the ZL1 will join the Australian Supercars Championship come 2022 in place of the Holden Commodore ZB, so at least that’s something.
Also, if you do want to see what an actual sixth-gen Camaro race car looks like on the track, check out the gallery for a shot of the Camaro SS Trans-Am TA4-spec racer.
Going from an MX-5 to a race-prepped Camaro should feel like a substantial upgrade, although you probably do lose a bit of nimbleness when switching to a much larger car. Still, it’s no wonder GM thinks that she “must be dreaming about racing in the rain” because we would be too with such a car at our disposal.
Visually, the sketch serves up a very desirable widebody kit to go with beefy race tires, spoiler lip, side skirts, a COPO Camaro-like hood, and of course, an absolutely massive rear wing to add downforce when you’re going around corners at high speed. We can also see a roll cage inside, where there’s probably just one seat (for the driver).
As for what engine could be powering this hypothetical Camaro, it would have to be GM’s rowdy 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 unit, shared by the Camaro ZL1 and the C7 Corvette Z06. You wouldn’t even need to add any power to its 650 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque, given all that weight reduction.
In the real world, the Chevy Camaro hasn’t exactly been at the forefront of many racing competitions as of late. We do, however, know that the ZL1 will join the Australian Supercars Championship come 2022 in place of the Holden Commodore ZB, so at least that’s something.
Also, if you do want to see what an actual sixth-gen Camaro race car looks like on the track, check out the gallery for a shot of the Camaro SS Trans-Am TA4-spec racer.