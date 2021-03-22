First-of-Few 2019 COPO Camaro Can Be Had, Ready for 8.5s Quarter-Mile Runs

1990 Toyota Land Cruiser From the 70 Series Is a Rare Off-Road Sight in America

At the end of 2018, American carmaker Chevrolet announced a special version of the Camaro, meant to celebrate “50 years of the COPO Camaro legacy.” It was a limited edition run that kicked off the 2019 COPO Camaro program and came with exclusive visual upgrades meant to be a nod to the ones offered back in 1969. 15 photos



Like all others of its line, this drag car is powered by the naturally aspirated LSX-based 427ci (7.0-liter) engine and runs a three-speed automatic transmission.



Visually, the Camaro sports the ceremonial clothing of its peers, in the form of the Anniversary Blue Metallic paint on the outside, and an engine bay wrapped in the 50th Anniversary Appearance Package that translates into an orange engine block, chrome valve covers, and a black high-rise intake manifold.



Sporting two cloth bucket seats with Simpson harnesses, netting for the driver’s door window, and an NHRA-approved safety cage for 8.5-second ¼-mile run times and slower, the drag car is not exactly at the center of a bidding war between buyers. That means that if it goes with no reserve, it could be had for cheap.



Just two people are fighting for it at the time of writing when there are still four days left in the bidding. The counter now reads $51,000, which



