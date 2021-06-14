Metallic Green 1970 Ford Mustang with Coyote V8 Is Restomod Perfection

Turning a survivor-style classic into a restomod is a great way to retain the iconic looks of a vintage car while adding modern underpinnings suited for daily driving. But it takes more than just dropping a crate engine under the hood and slapping a set of modern wheels to create one. This 1970 Ford Mustang is the very definition of the perfect restomod.
Like any respectable restomod, this pony sports a flashy and perfect coating on the outside. The owner went with metallic green paint and black stripes onto the sides and across the hood and the front fenders. The striping package is reminiscent of the original Boss 302, which Ford produced in 1969 and 1970.
There's no word if the donor car was an original Boss 302, but the build sports Boss-specific add-ons that give it an authentic look. There's a big spoiler below the front bumper, a wing atop the trunk lid, and a black panel in the rear fascia.
But unlike a 1970 Boss 302, it boasts Shelby-style taillights (with sequential lighting), a custom front grille with center-mounted foglamps, and extended side skirts with side-exiting exhaust pipes. Of course, like most restomods out there, it rides on modern wheels wrapped in lower-profile tires.
The interior has been revamped as well and I'd dare say it looks better than a modern Mustang. Not only the dashboard, center console, and the lower door panels bring the flashy green exterior inside the cabin, but everything else is wrapped in high-quality leather and suede. And while I find grey to be a dull color for upholstery, it looks stunning next to that metallic green.
Looks aside, this 'Stang is as modern as they get thanks to a pair of TMI front seats, a custom steering wheel, and Dakota Digital gauges. There's also an audio system with a Pioneer head unit, Bluetooth capability, a backup camera, and even a navigation system. There's cold-blowing air conditioning and power windows too.
You can't really have a restomod without a modern powerplant under the hood and this Mustang delivers. Replacing whatever motivated this car a few years ago is a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 crate engine. The mill is reportedly in stock condition, but features a replica of Ford's shaker-style hood scoop and "Boss" lettering on the sides.
The V8 breathes through stainless exhaust headers and Spin Tech mufflers, while the aluminum radiator keeps things cool by spinning a pair of electric fans. A Tremec six-speed manual gearbox provides row-your-own entertainment while sending the oomph to the nine-inch rear axle through an aluminum driveshaft.
How powerful is this restomod, you ask? Well, apparently it hasn't been dynod, but it's safe to assume that the slightly modded Coyote mill packs in excess of 400 horsepower. Not only that, but it sounds amazing too, perhaps even better than Ford's current lineup of naturally aspirated Mustang models.
A build that could compete with restomods put together by the mighty Ringbrothers, this bright green Boss 302 tribute is being auctioned off via Hemmings. The bidding is at $22,000 with eight days to go, but there's a reserved price that's probably higher than $50K. And totally worth it if you ask me.
