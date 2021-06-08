1967 Chevrolet Camaro Gets New and Loud 427 V8, Goes Cruising Without the Hood

4 This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS Is a Movie Star, Has Been Sitting for Years

Back in the day, driving without a hood was the traditional way to celebrate dropping a brand-new engine in an old car. I'm not sure this thing is legal anymore, but some folks still do it. And when the car is a 1967 Chevy Camaro , and the engine is a big-block 427, I'm sure glad they do. 1 photo



The more streetable version of all-aluminum ZL-1, the L88 is primarily famous for powering the



Chevy now offers a modern rendition of this mill through its Performance Parts program. It features the brand's latest-generation block casting with four-bolt main caps and all-forged rotating assembly and a hydraulic roller camshaft instead of the L88's original flat-tapped cam.



The ZZ427 is obviously capable of more oomph than its spiritual predecessor, being rated by Chevrolet at up to 480 horsepower and 490 pound-feet (663 Nm) of torque. And, of course, it's a drop-in replacement for many classic Chevys, including the 1967 Camaro you're about to see below.



The bowtie-badged pony came with a 396 V8 from the factory. It still sports the original air cleaner on top of the ZZ427, and based on the stickers, this



The proud owner of this Chevy now has a modern V8 mill to brag about and it's taking it out for the mandatory break-in without a hood and with the hinger high up in the air. Not only it sounds fantastic, but it also enables the Camaro SS to run faster than before. Break-in cruises aren't all that fun, of course, but there is some full-throttle footage with red-line action at the 14-minute mark.



The ZZ427 seems to complete a restomod-style build with new Rally wheels that are quite fat and a few additional badges. It actually looks a lot like the



Now crank up the volume for proper, old-school muscle car fun.



