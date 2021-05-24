2021 BMW X5 M Competition Feasts on Modded Trailblazer and First-Gen Camaro

The BMW X5 M is one of the world's quickest SUVs, and in Competition guise, it’s just that tiny bit quicker still. If you require actual proof, look no further than this blacked-out example, taking on diverse competition at a Street Car Takeover quarter-mile drag race event in Atlanta, Georgia.
Its two rivals for the duration of this three-minute clip are both Chevys. One is a first-generation Trailblazer SUV which has clearly been modified for drag racing purposes, whereas the other is a first-generation Camaro muscle car with a bunch of cool mods of its own, we reckon.
The Trailblazer flew past the quarter-mile marker in 13.2 seconds at 103.1 mph (166 kph). That’s respectable but not exactly commendable, at least not by the standards we’re trying to uphold here. However, the Camaro did a lot better, putting together a 12.2-second run at 120 mph (193 kph).
For a first-gen Camaro to be that quick, it’s got to be pushing at least 500 hp. Sure, you could do it with less (400-450 hp), but that would require several other drivetrain modifications.
Spoiler alert, that 2021 BMW X5 M Competition blew the doors off both these cars, and it could very well be 100% stock (maybe)—which on paper means 617 hp (625 PS) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque coming from BMW’s already iconic 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine.
The X5 M Competition is quick in pretty much every scenario. Off the line, from a roll, you name it. It needs just 3.7 seconds to hit 60 mph (96 kph), while its top speed is a cool 190 mph (305 kph) if you also bother to purchase the optional M Driver’s Package.
While racing the Camaro, the BMW SUV pulled off an 11.9-second quarter-mile run, which is about half a second quicker than what we were expecting.
The Trailblazer flew past the quarter-mile marker in 13.2 seconds at 103.1 mph (166 kph). That’s respectable but not exactly commendable, at least not by the standards we’re trying to uphold here. However, the Camaro did a lot better, putting together a 12.2-second run at 120 mph (193 kph).
For a first-gen Camaro to be that quick, it’s got to be pushing at least 500 hp. Sure, you could do it with less (400-450 hp), but that would require several other drivetrain modifications.
Spoiler alert, that 2021 BMW X5 M Competition blew the doors off both these cars, and it could very well be 100% stock (maybe)—which on paper means 617 hp (625 PS) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque coming from BMW’s already iconic 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine.
The X5 M Competition is quick in pretty much every scenario. Off the line, from a roll, you name it. It needs just 3.7 seconds to hit 60 mph (96 kph), while its top speed is a cool 190 mph (305 kph) if you also bother to purchase the optional M Driver’s Package.
While racing the Camaro, the BMW SUV pulled off an 11.9-second quarter-mile run, which is about half a second quicker than what we were expecting.