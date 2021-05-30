This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS Is a Movie Star, Has Been Sitting for Years

3 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS X11 Barn Find Has an Original L65, Runs and Drives

Back in 1968, most people who bought a Chevrolet Camaro ended up getting the base version, as the GM brand manufactured over 159,000 units in the standard configuration. 16 photos



And last but not least, the Z28 was obviously the rarest choice, with



The Camaro that we have here is an SS, though eBay seller



So it’s a little movie star that now comes with a 350 (5.7-liter) V8 engine under the hood and which still ran when parked. Because yes, the car has spent the last years sitting, and the owner explains it hasn’t been started once in the last three years.



“It has been sitting in storage since that job was done around early 2018, and for some reason, it's been filled with numerous items and extra parts along the time it's been sitting,” the seller says.



Needless to say, there’s no rust on this Camaro, given the car has only spent a few years in storage, and it also comes with a series of other unspecified modifications required for the movie. But on the other hand, many original parts are still there, including the gauges and even the original stereo.



Listed on eBay as part of a no-reserve auction, this Camaro SS has already caught the attention of many netizens. The top bid at the time of writing is $9,999, with the auction set to come to an end in less than a day.

