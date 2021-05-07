Charger Hellcat Widebody Takes on Three Passengers, Still Destroys Camaro LT1

Whenever we see an LT1 V8-powered Camaro taking on a Hellcat, it never ends well for the Chevy, unless it’s rocking a supercharger of its own, or we’re dealing directly with the ZL1 model and its Corvette Z06-level punching strength.
A stock Camaro LT1 is more of a tweener when it comes to power levels. It’s only a Mustang GT rival, and not something you’d normally throw at a Hellcat or a Shelby GT500 – those are proper flagship muscle cars.
What you do get with the LT1 is a 6.2-liter V8 engine of the naturally aspirated type, with 455 hp (461 ps) and 455 lb-ft (617 nm) of torque. This car also comes with a six-speed manual gearbox and weight-saving measures, but we can only guess as to what they are – possibly it’s missing the passenger seat or the rear seat, or both.
One potentially similar Camaro put up a really good fight against a Shelby GT350 E85 recently, albeit with a little extra power on tap courtesy of an E85 mod of its own.
As for the Charger Hellcat, this Widebody variant comes with several styling and performance enhancing modifications from the factory, such as its wider fenders, new wheels, a three-mode Bilstein adaptive damping suspension tuned for competition use, six-piston calipers with vented and slotted rotors, a new electrically assisted steering system and the same Race Cool Down function you get in a Challenger Demon.
Its engine is a 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8, delivering 707 hp (717 ps) and 650 lb-ft (880 nm) of torque. The only downside? Weight. Approximately 4,586 lbs (2,080 kg) to be precise, compared to the Camaro LT1’s 3,685 lbs (1,671 kg). All this is without any of those weight-saving measures, plus the Hellcat is also hauling three passengers, mind you.
Even so, once the drivers’ feet smashed the throttle, the bigger and considerably heavier car still won the race and did so emphatically.
