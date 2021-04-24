Modded Dodge Charger Hellcat Races Porsche 911 Turbo S, Obliteration Follows

If you're a fan of (drag) racing, both the Dodge Charger Hellcat and the Porsche 911 Turbo S make for one of the best platforms to work on, not that their factory versions would need help in the velocity department. So, here we are, talking about a straight-line battle involving the muscle sedan and the German supercar.
We'll start by zooming in on the Mopar machine, which delivers 707 ponies (717 PS) in factory trim. However, the engine bay of this example has welcomed respectable aftermarket pieces.
To be more precise, the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI comes with multiple bolt-on goodies, while sporting an aggressive E85 tune (think: 85% ethanol and 15% gasoline). Nevertheless, it seems that the motor still packs the factory headers.
The AWD coupe, which is a member of the now-retired 991.2 generation, does pack some tuning tricks of its own, albeit with these being less serious compared to what the Dodge sports.
As such, the twin-turbo 3.8-liter boxer occupying the posterior of the vehicle, which produces 572 hp (580 PS) when stock, now comes with an OTS 93-octane tune and has lost its catalytic converters.
Tipping the scales at about 3,650 lbs (1,600 kg), the 911 Turbo S is no featherweight, unless we compare it to the Charger Hellcat, which sits well over 800 lbs (360 kg) higher. We should also mention that each of the vehicles took a passenger, with YouTuber Auto Glory, who caught the race on camera, riding shotgun in the Charger.
We need to keep in mind that the Porscha also dominates the Dodge in terms of the transmission - while the eight-speed automatic of the four-door is quick, this is no match for the seven-speed PDK of the 2+2 model.
Now, the two machines engaged in a street battle - please keep in mind to avoid such road stunts and head over to the drag strip when you feel it's time for competitive hooning, so you can stay on the safe side.
The shenanigan involved the usual rolling starts, with the first run kicking off at 50 mph/80 kph and the second one starting at 60 mph/96 kph. As for the added spice, such as the Porsche spitting flames, this is on the house.
