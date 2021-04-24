Linneaus Garden Monitoring Robot Design Could Be Husqvarna’s Next Big Project

Ladies and gentlemen, you’ve all heard of Husqvarna. They’ve been around since the late 1600s producing rifles as their first product. Over hundreds of years, they’ve grown to produce sewing machines, bicycles, motorcycles, chainsaws, kitchen equipment, and basically any other power tool and accessory you can think of.
The project you see here could very well be the next piece of Husqvarna equipment that’s introduced to society. David Dawod is a product designer from Stockholm, Sweden, with a syndrome for building some really out there designs with real-world applicability.
What you see here is the Husqvarna Linneaus garden monitoring robot, and even though Mr. Dawod pitched this idea directly to Husqvarna HQ, I couldn’t find out if Husqvarna took the bait or not. If they did, you’ll be sure to see the Linneaus floating round your local parks in a few years.
Where to even start with this amazing drone. Its function is rather simple. It is only meant to monitor gardens and agricultural sites and does not include any actual gardening ability. The Linneaus is the sort of drone that includes two modes of operation, terrestrial and airborne.
In this mode, the drone can perform several operations. Rolling along, it can identify if an area needs irrigation, if any plants or trees are suffering from pest damage, and even the health of soil. All the drone does next is send an alert to the systems meant to take care of the situation at hand. In case soil health isn’t at the desired level for the plants in the area, Linneaus will even inform you of what nutrients are required.
But what about airborne functions? If you look closely at the tracks of the drone, you’ll also notice two hubs with propellors in the center. What, you thought those were spokes? No no no, those are exactly the type of blades and propulsion system being used on existing drones today.
Clearly, the future is an electric one, so you can bet your bottom dollar that this device is electric. The body of the drone is to include a battery pack, an interactive ring for God knows what, and a set of cameras and sensors built into the front under the Husqvarna logo.
Now, this project was unveiled back in 2017 according to the designer’s Behance page. Since then, there’s been plenty of time for these little robots to be seen everywhere. So, what happened? Beats me. I tried reaching out to the designer via telephone, but I think I dialed the wrong number as I don’t speak Cantonese.
Nonetheless, it’s a pretty neat idea to keep track of the balance between hot concrete and cool greens, in the process leading to happier humans. You'll probably be seeing something like this soon.
