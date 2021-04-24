C8 Corvette Drag Races Dodge Durango Hellcat, Mopar Boys Rejoice

We've been waiting for Dodge to throw a Hellcat at the Durango ever since the supercharged HEMI found its way under the hood of the Charger and Challenger (think: 2015 model year). Then again, General Motors has spent over five decades considering the idea of a mid-engined Corvette before actually putting it into production. So, the C8 Corvette wins the anticipation battle against the Durango Hellcat, but what happens in a drag race between the two?

6 photos