C8 Corvette Drag Races Dodge Durango Hellcat, Mopar Boys Rejoice

We've been waiting for Dodge to throw a Hellcat at the Durango ever since the supercharged HEMI found its way under the hood of the Charger and Challenger (think: 2015 model year). Then again, General Motors has spent over five decades considering the idea of a mid-engined Corvette before actually putting it into production. So, the C8 Corvette wins the anticipation battle against the Durango Hellcat, but what happens in a drag race between the two?
Luckily, we've got a piece of footage that shows what can happen when the Golden Bowtie sportscar and the Mopar super-SUV are thrown at each other.
It's worth noting that the battle comes from Hennessey Performance and while the Texan tuner held this on the drag strip in its back yard, the vehicles went at it from the finish line to the start in order to replicate real-world starting conditions. As such, we can't talk about a prepped surface or a Christmas Tree here.
In spite of the details mentioned above, there's no modding involved here, with both toys coming to the battle in factory form.
As such, we can talk about the Durango's 6.2-liter V8 churning out 710 hp (720 PS) and 645 lb-ft (875 Nm), while using an eight-speed automatic to feed all four wheels.
The middle section of the 'Vette accomodates a V8 of the same displacement, albeit with the naturally aspirated LT1 motor producing up to 495 hp (502 PS) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm), sending the power to the rear wheels via an eight-speed tranny of the dual-clutch kind.
According to what their official numbers, the C8 Chevrolet Corvette and the Dodge Durango Hellcat are in the same 1,320 feet league, albeit with the first, whose time sits at 11.2 seconds, being 0.3s quicker thant the second.
After all, the aero drawback of the three-row SUV, as well as its scale footprint disadvantage, which sits at around 2,100 lbs (950 kg) can't be overlooked, can they?
Well, instead of answering that question, we'll invite you to check out the pair of runs that await you at the 1:21 point of the video below.
It's worth noting that the battle comes from Hennessey Performance and while the Texan tuner held this on the drag strip in its back yard, the vehicles went at it from the finish line to the start in order to replicate real-world starting conditions. As such, we can't talk about a prepped surface or a Christmas Tree here.
In spite of the details mentioned above, there's no modding involved here, with both toys coming to the battle in factory form.
As such, we can talk about the Durango's 6.2-liter V8 churning out 710 hp (720 PS) and 645 lb-ft (875 Nm), while using an eight-speed automatic to feed all four wheels.
The middle section of the 'Vette accomodates a V8 of the same displacement, albeit with the naturally aspirated LT1 motor producing up to 495 hp (502 PS) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm), sending the power to the rear wheels via an eight-speed tranny of the dual-clutch kind.
According to what their official numbers, the C8 Chevrolet Corvette and the Dodge Durango Hellcat are in the same 1,320 feet league, albeit with the first, whose time sits at 11.2 seconds, being 0.3s quicker thant the second.
After all, the aero drawback of the three-row SUV, as well as its scale footprint disadvantage, which sits at around 2,100 lbs (950 kg) can't be overlooked, can they?
Well, instead of answering that question, we'll invite you to check out the pair of runs that await you at the 1:21 point of the video below.