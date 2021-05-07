NASA Curiosity Sends Back a 360 View of Mars While Atop of Mont Mercou

Dave Grohl and Ram Trucks Bring Out the Rock Star in Every One of Us

Celebrity endorsements are a dime a dozen these days. They’re not always the winning solution, either, since most celebrities aren’t exactly relatable. 1 photo



“Spotlight” is a new multimedia campaign introduced by Stellantis for the Ram Trucks, and the first video from the series, “Rock Star,” has been released. You will find it in full at the bottom of the page.



Despite what you might think going into it, you’re wrong. The video isn’t about Grohl and the Foo Fighters living the rock star life with help from Ram, but about the real rock stars: everyday heroes. Whether they’re parents, educators or caretakers, they’re the builders of tomorrow’s world and, as such, in charge of the most difficult mission: that of nurturing, educating and motivating young minds.



The first video is set to the Foo Fighters’ “Making A Fire” and its release is timed to coincide with two other projects Grohl is currently involved in: the unscripted series “From Cradle to Stage,” which was inspired by his mother, and the documentary “What Drives Us.” The latter is both a Ram endorsement prompted by the ‘90s Ram van the band drove back in the day and “a love letter to every musician that has ever jumped in an old van with their friends and left it all behind for the simple reward of playing music.”



The first ad pulls at the heartstrings with images of adults inspiring children to follow their dreams, with images of the mighty Ram interspersed. Grohl himself is shown at the wheel of his



Two more videos, called “Overtime” and “Best Part,” will follow.



