1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS X11 Barn Find Has an Original L65, Runs and Drives

Most people who purchased a Camaro back in 1969 picked the base model, as Chevrolet built more than 150,000 such cars just before the second-generation came out in 1970. 25 photos



The



This RS is an X11-coded model, and under the hood, there’s still the original L65 350ci V8 unit developing 250 horsepower. The owner says the engine starts and runs, but the brakes are dead, so you won’t be able to drive it home.



This Camaro obviously isn’t in its best shape, so it’s pretty clear it requires a full restoration, but on the other hand, it appears to check many boxes to eventually become a rather solid candidate for the job.



The interior is said to be untouched, with even the power top working properly, while the body comes in a shape that’s easily visible in the photos, with even the original green paint still there on some parts of the car.



It goes without saying that such a Camaro can’t sell cheap, and this one right here really doesn’t. The eBay seller has listed the car online for auction, with the top bid currently getting close to $12,000.



The RS was the second most popular with close to 38,000 units, while the SS accounted for nearly 35,000 Camaros built for model year 1969. The Z28 was obviously the hardest to find, as Chevrolet manufactured a little over 20,000 units that year.The Camaro that we have here is an RS, and as you can see in the photos included in the gallery, parts of this Rally Sport package are still on the car even after several decades in storage. eBay seller hansonandtilton says the car became a member of the family in 1983 when a relative bought it, though it eventually ended up in storage after starting (but not finishing) a full restoration.

