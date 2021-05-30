Nissan Shuts Down Mexico Plant for One Week Due to Lack of Chips

More on this:

1 Chipmaker Says Production Increased by 60% as More Companies Shut Down Plants

2 Audi Is the Latest Big Name to Struggle With the Lack of Chips

3 There’s Apparently a Positive Thing About the Global Chip Shortage Too

4 Kia Temporarily Shuts Down U.S. Plant Due to Lack of Semiconductors

5 Lack of Chips Forces Nissan, Suzuki, Mitsubishi to Suspend Production