Twin-Turbo Chevy Colorados Use 8s Passes to Gap Nova, Camaro, Malibu and Mustang

The Summit Midwest Drags is a very interesting display of both power and reliability as it’s a strip and street event that includes not just drag racing but also the driving portion in between the venues. As such, the contestants are required to perform the best quarter-mile runs at no fewer than three drag strips of the Midwest, and all vehicles need to be driven on public roads over the four days of trials, with nothing but a trailer to keep them company.
For a taste of the interesting action taking place during the 2021 edition of the Summit Midwest Drags, the latest video (embedded below) from the Drag Racing and Car Stuff YouTube channel showcases a couple of Chevy trucks owned by a team called Tina Pierce Racing.
They both get their feature presentations from the 0:26 and 3:20 marks, allowing us to meet both the blue and red Colorado, respectively. Aside from the different colors, it seems the Chevy trucks are quite close in terms of capabilities, with the blue unit sporting an LSX motor under the hood and a couple of huge 76mm turbos in the bed!
That’s not all because they both have a lot of other tasty upgrades (aside from the 5.3-liter LS motor for the differentiating factor in the crimson truck’s case) that clearly make a big case for cool performances at the strip as hinted by the parachutes in the back.
Well, the blue Colorado is a bit underwhelming at first, as it goes against what looks like a very white and pristine first-generation Chevy II Nova from the 2:40 mark, totally missing the start and then recovering by going solo for a very cool 8.17-second run at almost 170 mph (274 kph).
On the other hand, the red Colorado doesn’t have any trouble nailing a great quarter-mile pass from the 3:20 mark as it fights against a less-prepared fourth-generation Camaro that gets properly gapped with an 8.63s to 10.25s ET.
Probably eager to make amends, the blue Colorado returns from the 5:15 mark to fight a patina foe (possibly a fourth-generation Chevy Malibu) and manages to properly impress us with an 8.28s ET, although we’re clearly dealing with a sleeper in the other lane, hence the wheelie and 10.01s result.
Last, and also in the least, comes a modern S550 Mustang GT that quite easily triggers the red light... and probably would have been left behind by the red Colorado’s 8.78s run anyways.
