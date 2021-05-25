Twin-Turbo MT82 Ford Mustang Shifts So Hard It Loses a Muffler During Test Run

2021 Torque 1 Arrives as One of the Most Affordable e-Bikes Around

Although stock supercharger packages inherently come with the Shelby panache, there's nothing stopping a Mustang GT owner from going down the forced induction route too. After all, the choices are plentiful, and the aftermarket sector can always cook up a nice build to surprise the competition and the audience, even during the sometimes-boring solo runs. 15 photos



As such, we’ve witnessed interesting brawls involving



Case in point with this 2011 Ford Mustang GT of the refreshed S197 (fifth generation) variety. According to the description, it features the stock MT82 (Getrag-Ford) manual transmission and comes with a few neat upgrades sprinkled under the hood. Chief among them would be the 60-mm (2.36-inch) dual turbo kit from



It seems the footage was captured at and around the Edgewater Sports Park racetrack near Cincinnati, Ohio. The video embedded below kicks off with a small presentation of the Mustang GT as it sits idling next to a rather beat-down and rusty Chevy truck. Then, from the 1:15 mark, it’s time for action.



Unfortunately, this time around, we’re not treated to a feisty encounter between the Blue Oval and something else, as we’re probably dealing with a test pass. For some, like the driver behind the stick shift Mustang, that clearly doesn’t matter.



It even doesn’t matter if the car starts falling apart around them, it seems, and we really appreciate the level of focus and determination needed to keep the foot down as the Mustang lost a muffler during the quarter-mile run. Clearly, watching it fall off and seeing the driver doesn’t even flinch as it continues full throttle was something wildly entertaining.



Besides, it was a



