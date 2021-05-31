8.2 Deck Small Block 1994 Ford Mustang Looks Cool While Gapping Vintage Camaro

While other generations of the original pony car might easily qualify as beautiful to almost anyone, not just diehard Ford Mustang fans, the SN95 iteration isn’t exactly high on the list, especially when discussing the pre-New Edge version. But then again, a few changes here and there go a long way towards altering the perception.
Take this red unit, for example. It looks quite stock, with a few major exceptions. One would be the meaty Hoosiers (you can ogle at them during the initial presentation) that clearly signal its quarter-mile warrior intentions, and the rest all have to do with the changes operated under the missing hood.
We could argue that a base 302ci that was modified into a 360ci 8.2 deck small block setup, according to the information provided by the Drag Racing and Car Stuff YouTube channel, really needs to breath in as much air as possible. But let’s face it, that single turbo alone is also exposed for the viewer’s pleasure. And it’s quite a mesmerizing sight, especially if one is also a fan of (multiple) side exhausts.
But enough with the artful considerations, because this SN95 Mustang GT was taken to the drag strip for a reason. Apparently, that would be to check up on the progress of the modifications. And that means we’re not getting any ETs or trap speeds with this one, unfortunately.
On the flip side, the crimson pony car didn’t hit the quarter-mile alone, and had a couple of partners to make it easier to check out its feisty credentials. First up, a vintage Chevrolet Camaro lines up for a friendly challenge from the 2:15 mark, and we very much appreciate that it wasn’t a staggered start like with the subsequent Chevy truck encounter (from the 2:45 mark).
As such, we could really appreciate the possibility of this cool Mustang GT breaking many viewer hearts later on this year during competitions when the Mustang to Camaro gap becomes entirely official.
