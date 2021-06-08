Razer and ClearBot Redesign Autonomous Robot to Clean Up Marine Plastic Waste

More on this:

1 Autonomous Bird Robots Can Fly, Perch and Flap Their Wings Like Real Birds

2 This Humanoid Robot Head Has Facial Expressions, Its Grin Makes You Cringe

3 Japan to Send a Robot Ball to the Moon as Early as Next Year

4 Fingerbot Plus Knows How to Push Those Buttons, It Can Make Everything for You

5 Headless Robot Cassie Learns to Climb Stairs With No Vision