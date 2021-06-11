5 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Gets New and Loud 427 V8, Goes Cruising Without the Hood

3 1963 Studebaker Avanti Comes Out of Storage, Matching-Numbers V8 Still Runs

2 1974 Dodge Challenger Ex-Racer Takes First Drive in 40 Years, Is a Brawler

More on this:

1964 Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like a Grand Sport, Flexes Numbers-Matching V8

Just as the second-generation Chevrolet Corvette went into production in 1962, Zora Arkus-Duntov kickstarted a program to produce a lightweight version for racing. Designed to go against the Shelby Cobra , it was called the Grand Sport and the plan was to put together 125 cars. 12 photos



All five have survived to this day and are in private collections, so getting your hands on one is close to impossible. As a result, some



For starters, the owner removed the steel front bumper, leaving the car's apron and grille exposed. The Grand Sport was also devoid of a front bumper, mainly for weight-saving purposes. It also had its retractable headlamps replaced with transparent covers, which this 1964 street car doesn't have. However, some Grand Sports were raced with painted covers, so I guess the look remains similar with the light hidden into the fascia.



The orange stripe also contributes to the Grand Sport-like appearance, since most of the cars were raced with stripes. The light blue #004 car actually featured a matching red stripe over the hood and the top. Then there's the five-spoke wheels, again similar to those fitted to the Grand Sport, albeit in different colors.



Of course, being a convertible, this







The mill is a 327-cubic-inch (5.4-liter V8) that cranks out 365 horsepower through a four-speed manual transmission. The Corvette also boasts rebuilt carbs, a new clutch, power steering, and disc brakes at all four corners.



It's been repainted 21 years ago in the current livery, which replaced the original Saddle Tan color. An aftermarket steering wheel, a Hurst shifter, and a CD player seem to be the only notable changes made to the interior. Aside from the sheepskin seat covers, of course. It comes with a soft-top and a hard-top, both in excellent condition.



This Grand Sport lookalike is looking for a new owner on eBay, offered by The project was kept secret as GM executives didn't want Chevrolet to go racing. And as soon as they found out, the program was stopped. Duntov managed to build only five cars, so the Grand Sport is now among the most coveted and valuable Corvettes ever built.All five have survived to this day and are in private collections, so getting your hands on one is close to impossible. As a result, some C2 Corvette owners have converted their standard sports cars to look like Grand Sports. This 1964 Vette isn't one of them, but a few modifications take it into Grand Sport territory.For starters, the owner removed the steel front bumper, leaving the car's apron and grille exposed. The Grand Sport was also devoid of a front bumper, mainly for weight-saving purposes. It also had its retractable headlamps replaced with transparent covers, which this 1964 street car doesn't have. However, some Grand Sports were raced with painted covers, so I guess the look remains similar with the light hidden into the fascia.The orange stripe also contributes to the Grand Sport-like appearance, since most of the cars were raced with stripes. The light blue #004 car actually featured a matching red stripe over the hood and the top. Then there's the five-spoke wheels, again similar to those fitted to the Grand Sport, albeit in different colors.Of course, being a convertible, this 1964 Corvette will never be mistaken for a Grand Sport, but it's a lovely (albeit unintentional) tribute to Duntov's racing machines. And it could be taken a step further with a few round holes between the taillights and a roll-over hoop. Yes, Duntov also built a roadster version.Unintentional similarities and my love for the Grand Sport aside, this 1964 Corvette is actually some sort of restomod that doesn't stray too far off its factory roots. It even features a numbers-matching V8, which has been rebuilt some 1,600 miles (2,575 km) ago.The mill is a 327-cubic-inch (5.4-liter V8) that cranks out 365 horsepower through a four-speed manual transmission. The Corvette also boasts rebuilt carbs, a new clutch, power steering, and disc brakes at all four corners.It's been repainted 21 years ago in the current livery, which replaced the original Saddle Tan color. An aftermarket steering wheel, a Hurst shifter, and a CD player seem to be the only notable changes made to the interior. Aside from the sheepskin seat covers, of course. It comes with a soft-top and a hard-top, both in excellent condition.This Grand Sport lookalike is looking for a new owner on eBay, offered by "sierraclassics" at $49,990. There is no bidding, but the seller is accepting offers.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.