1965 Ford Mustang 289 Double Barn Find Begs More Questions Than Answers

Based on the Falcon and stylized to attract the once-young baby boomers, the 1965 Ford Mustang is hardly exotic by classic car standards. Be that as it may, this pair of V8 ponies is listed at a whopping $40,000. 9 photos



The biggest problem of these vehicles? That would be the inflated asking price that isn’t all that uncommon in the world of barn finds. You can find tons over tons of nicer Mustangs in the classifieds for less than $20,000, V8-engined cars that have been garaged and maintained with utmost care.



The second problem worthy of your attention is the barn’s floor. These



Offered on



Over the course of the Parked in a Tennessee barn for the past 20 years, the hardtop and convertible Mustangs are original and feature air conditioning according to the seller. Although no photos of the odometers were provided, this pair is listed with 12,345 miles (19,867 kilometers) on their 289 Windsor mills.The biggest problem of these vehicles? That would be the inflated asking price that isn’t all that uncommon in the world of barn finds. You can find tons over tons of nicer Mustangs in the classifieds for less than $20,000, V8-engined cars that have been garaged and maintained with utmost care.The second problem worthy of your attention is the barn’s floor. These Mustangs have spent a couple of decades on a dirt floor, which means that moisture and humidity have affected the floor and other areas such as the inner fenders, aprons, door bottoms, and cowl panel. On the upside, replacement panels produced to OE specification are relatively affordable.Offered on Facebook Marketplace with little in the way of detailed information, the barn-found siblings both feature black interiors with headrest-less front seats and three-spoke steering wheels. The white-painted car appears to feature a two-barrel carburetor, which makes it a C-code 289 with 200 horsepower on tap. The red-painted convertible features a circular air cleaner, making it pretty much impossible to tell what kind of 289 it is.Over the course of the 1965 model year , the Ford Motor Company also offered the A-code V8 with 225 horsepower and a four-barrel carb as well as the K-code HiPo engine with 271 horsepower. As for the main difference between these variants, the high-performance engine flaunts solid lifters.

