2023 Ferrari Purosangue Rendered With Pop-Out Door Handles

During an earnings call from 2016, the late Sergio Marchionne said that “you’ll have to shoot me first” when asked if the Prancing Horse of Maranello will ever develop a sport utility vehicle. A little over two years later, when Louis Camilleri called the shots, Ferrari confirmed the oft-rumored model as the heir to the GTC4Lusso and GTC4Lusso T.
Codenamed F16X and referred to as FUV for Ferrari Utility Vehicle as well, the Purosangue is currently testing with Maserati Levante body panels and tons of camouflage to keep the carparazzi in check. Imagined by Bernhard Reichel with pop-out door handles and a rather familiar design for the front fascia, the most practical Fezza of them all will be a strict four-seat affair.
Confirmation for the four-seat layout comes courtesy of the Ferrari Industrial Plan 2018 - 2022, which also suggests a transaxle for the dual-clutch transmission and up to four powertrain choices. The Italian company is currently developing a brand-new family of V6 engines while continuing to upgrade the twin-turbo V8 of the SF90 Stradale and V12 of the 812 series. All three of them are ripe for electrification, but not full electrification because the first-ever Ferrari EV is planned to roll out sometime in 2025.
Purosangue is the Italian word for pureblood, and the Prancing Horse promises to give us a thoroughbred’s handling rather than off-road capability. Bentley, Lamborghini, and even Rolls-Royce developed their Bentayga, Urus, and Cullinan for off-road shenanigans, but Ferrari is anything but interested in conforming to the auto industry’s expectations.
Expected to arrive in showrooms at some point next year for the 2023 model year, the Purosange will ride on the same platform that underpins the Roma grand tourer. Even with electrification, the V6 could be a little underwhelming for such a high-riding vehicle, which is why most people are looking forward to a torquey V8 or the glorious howl of a V12.
