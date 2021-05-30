autoevolution
1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Restomod Blends Trans-Am Looks With 535-HP Engine

Introduced for the 1965 model year, the first Shelby-branded Mustang solidified the pony car’s legacy with racing pedigree. The handling-focused variant originally came with the 289 Windsor and a four-barrel carburetor, but the GT350 we’ll cover today is a little more special thanks to a built 347 Windsor with a Ford Racing block.
Offered by Atlantis Motor Group with less than 1,600 miles (2,575 kilometers) on the clock, this one-of-a-kind restomod further boasts an Edelbrock Victor Jr. intake manifold and cylinders, heads, Scat billet crankshaft, SRP 10.5:1 forged pistons, Dyers rods, Crower solid-roller camshaft, and a 750-cfm Braswell carburetor. Rated at 535 horsepower at 6,700 rpm and 480 pound-feet (651 Nm) of torque at 5,600 rpm, the free-breathing V8 is connected to a beefy stick-shift box.

The heavy-duty Tremec TKO0600 alone costs $2,600 excluding the Ford Racing flywheel and McLeod Racing twin-disc clutch. Further back, the black-and-blue fastback is rocking a Dutchman 9.0-inch rear end with a limited-slip differential for better handling in the twisties, 31-spline axle for durability, and 3.89:1 gearing. Other ways this Shelby GT350 differs from its period-correct peers come in the guise of Total Control Products front control arms, sway bars, four-link rear suspension, VariShock coilovers, plus six- and four-piston calipers from Wilwood.

Augmented by impeccable-looking chromework around the windows, chromed mirrors, and white decals on the sides, chassis SR09C192201 is rolling on Vintage Wheels Works 45-Series lightweight aluminum wheels that measure 17 by 7 and 17 by 9 inches. Wrapped in 215/45 and 275/40 rubber shoes from Falken, these five-spoke bad boys perfectly match the Trans-Am looks of this one-off build.

Restored and modified to the tune of more than $200,000 according to Atlantis Motor Group, the muscled-up machine isn’t exactly affordable. The selling vendor wants $169,000 for it, which is the kind of money that could get you a couple of brand-new Shelby GT500 strip slayers with the 5.2-liter Predator supercharged V8.

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
